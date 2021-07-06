Lynchburg schools to have new start and stop times for upcoming school year

LYNCHBURG, Va. – New changes are coming to Lynchburg City Schools for the upcoming school year to compensate for staffing shortages.

Lynchburg City Schools announced that new start and stop times for schools will be implemented for the 2021-2022 school year to create safe and more efficient bus routes.

Here are the time changes coming to Lynchburg schools for the upcoming school year:

High School: 7:25 a.m.-2:25 p.m.

Middle School: 8:10 a.m.-3:10 p.m.

Elementary School: 8:55 a.m.-3:55 p.m.

In addition to time changes, Lynchburg schools are also adding “bus buddies” who will accompany elementary students on bus rides, take attendance, be in communication using 2-way devices and respond to questions in real-time during the first two weeks of school.

Classes are back in session on July 14 for Bass Elementary and August 11 for all other Lynchburg schools.