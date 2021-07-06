Portion of Forest Brook Road in Lynchburg reopens after pedestrian gets hit by car

Lynchburg Police at the scene of the crash that happened in the 3200 block of Forest Brook Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. – UPDATE

The 3200 block of Forest Brook Road, between Holmes Circle and Belle Terre Drive, is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lynchburg Police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police told 10 News that a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 3200 block of Forest Brook Road, between Holmes Circle and Belle Terre Drive.

According to authorities at the scene, a yellow pickup truck, which belonged to Dodson Pet Control, was towed and will be impounded.

The road is closed to all traffic as authorities continue to investigate the scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

Stay with 10 News for this breaking story.