Local News

Portion of Forest Brook Road in Lynchburg reopens after pedestrian gets hit by car

Police are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice

Nicole Del Rosario
, Digital Content Producer

Tim Harfmann
, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

Crash
Lynchburg
Lynchburg Police at the scene of the crash that happened in the 3200 block of Forest Brook Road
Lynchburg Police at the scene of the crash that happened in the 3200 block of Forest Brook Road (WSLS 10)

LYNCHBURG, Va.UPDATE

The 3200 block of Forest Brook Road, between Holmes Circle and Belle Terre Drive, is now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Lynchburg Police are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon.

Police told 10 News that a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 3200 block of Forest Brook Road, between Holmes Circle and Belle Terre Drive.

According to authorities at the scene, a yellow pickup truck, which belonged to Dodson Pet Control, was towed and will be impounded.

The road is closed to all traffic as authorities continue to investigate the scene.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area until further notice.

