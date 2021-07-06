Roanoke animal shelter sees decrease in strays after Fourth of July

ROANOKE, Va. – The days after the Fourth of July are typically busy for animal shelters since many animals run away because they’re scared of the fireworks, but one Roanoke animal shelter didn’t see as many this year.

The Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection says it had about 34 animals total and 26 have already gone back to their owners.

Even with the intake and max capacity concerns last month, officials said they’re still in a good place.

“It’s always changing, but we’re nowhere close to being at that max capacity that we were and I’m fairly thankful for that because the only way that happened was with the support of our community,” said Melinda Rector, director of operations at RCACP.

She says if you have a lost pet and are worried about the fees to pick them up, there are resources there that can help with the costs.