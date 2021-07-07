Amherst to receive $2.2M in COVID-19 relief funds

AMHERST, Va. – Amherst is getting $2.2 million as part of the American Rescue Plan.

It can go towards pandemic response, such as COVID-19 vaccinations and safety equipment. The money can also replace lost revenue.

Sara Carter, the town manager, says Amherst lost about $400,000 this year because of COVID-19.

Town council is thinking about putting a quarter of the money towards replacing revenue and the rest on water and sewer infrastructure.

“We had a substantial decrease in water and sewer because, of course, restaurants are good customers for us, schools were closed. So, with all of the changes that we had in terms of activity, we saw a real change in our water and sewer fund,” said Carter.

Town council plans to continue the discussion at next week’s meeting.