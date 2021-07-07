Hill City Keys brings music to Lynchburg by putting public pianos back out

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Organizers in Lynchburg are bringing more music to the Hill City by putting pianos back out in the public.

You can tickle the ivories, once again, at six locations in Downtown Lynchburg.

The initiative is called Hill City Keys, and it started seven years ago with school students painting donated pianos.

But since most children learned remotely this year due to the pandemic, instruments from 2019 have been placed outside, along with two new pianos painted by local artists.

“It’s just to give the public access to pianos to play. Many people don’t have their own piano, and they love to play; and just to have music on the street, so when people walk along, they hear this music wonderful music just wafting through the air,” said Libby Fitzgerald, coordinator of Hill City Keys.

The program is sponsored by Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts.