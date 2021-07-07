TV show filmed in Roanoke staging an emergency extraction

Ragone says the episode will feature local security company Executive Security Concepts staging an emergency extraction of the show host.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you drove by the Hotel Roanoke last week you might have seen some extra security and guns around but it was all for a TV show.

The Discovery Science show, Black Files Declassified, filmed a scene in Roanoke Thursday, July 1.

The show looks at different top-secret government programs steeped in cutting-edge science, getting to the truth behind some of the world’s most intriguing mysteries.

Chris Ragone owns the local security company, Executive Security Concepts. Ragone says the episode they shot features the company staging an emergency extraction of the show host, Mike Baker who is a former CIA operative.

Ragone tells 10 News he talked about the similarities with the private security team method compared to what the secret service would do.

He says the episode should air sometime around the holidays later this year.

Ad