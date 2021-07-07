Vinton Police searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Authorities are searching for 14-year-old Maddix Brothers out of Vinton

VINTON, Va. – Authorities are searching for a missing 14-year-old boy, according to the Vinton Police Department.

Maddix Brothers was last seen on Monday around 11:30 p.m. at a home near the Roland E. Cook School on Jefferson Street in Virginia, police said.

Authorities said the teenager is 5′11 with brown hair and brown eyes and weighs 150 pounds. He also has braces on his top teeth and has a mullet haircut, according to police.

Anyone with information on where he is is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at 540-983-0617.