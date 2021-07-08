Danville native lands dream job with Steward-Haas Racing after winning NASCAR contest

DANVILLE, Va. – For one Danville native, dreams really do come true!

Averett University alum Lindsay Bowman won a NASCAR Twitter contest, landing her a job with Stewart-Haas Racing.

Busch Beer sponsored the contest during the Daytona 500, asking fans a series of questions.

Bowman logged on, started answered questions correctly and ended up as one of ten finalists.

Stewart-Haas eventually chose Bowman, and now, her office sits close to the car shop, which is ground zero for all the action.

“I see the guys coming in and out working on the cars that have either come off of the race from the weekend or they’re gearing up to go out, seeing all the haulers get loaded to head out to the next race, but being in that atmosphere for me is such a fun experience and I truly won’t take it for granted,” said Bowman.

She’s working in the marketing department, helping create social media and digital content.