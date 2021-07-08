ScreenX auditorium opens at Regal New River Valley ScreenX & RPX

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg movie theater is getting a fancy new addition!

On Wednesday, Regal and CJ 4DPLEX announced plans for a new ScreenX auditorium at Regal New River Valley ScreenX & RPX which opened to the public Thursday.

ScreenX, the world’s first multi-projection cinema, puts moviegoers right in the center of a movie as it provides a 270-degree panoramic viewing experience by expanding the screen to the sidewalls of the theater.

The first screening of the ScreenX auditorium at Regal New River Valley ScreenX & RPX will feature “Black Widow.”

“We are thrilled to introduce ScreenX to Regal New River Valley as we continue to provide our audiences with premium entertainment experiences,” said Richard M. Grover, Vice President of Communications at Regal. “Alongside our fantastic partners, CJ 4DPLEX, Regal strives to be at the forefront of cinematic technology development. We know movie fans at Regal New River Valley will enjoy taking their moviegoing experiences to the next level.”

Here’s a video of how it works: