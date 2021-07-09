Angels of Assisi offering microchipping, shots for your cats and dogs for just $35 at Berglund Center

ROANOKE, Va. – On Saturday, Angels of Assisi will be hosting a mobile vaccination clinic for cats and dogs.

The mobile clinic will be located at the Berglund Center and run from 10 a.m. to 2p.m.

There will also be a pet food pantry provided by the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.

For just $35, your pet can get microchipped and receive a rabies shot and a parvo distemper shot.

“It’s really important to have your dogs vaccinated. Not just for rabies- that’s required by law. But there’s been a lot of parvo in the Roanoke Valley this year. We have seen people coming in and their dogs have gotten very sick and they’re positive for parvo. And it’s a very serious and deadly disease and it’s also very painful for the dogs when they get it,” said Angels of Assisi’s executive director, Lisa O’Neill.

You can learn more about the clinic, here.

