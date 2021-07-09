Food prices on the rise hitting locally-owned grocery stores in Southwest Virginia hard

DANVILLE, Va. – If you’ve been grocery shopping lately, you may have noticed an increase in prices for some of your go-to items like meat, seafood and even paper products.

Local businesses like Lynn Street Market in Danville are feeling the effects of dramatic increases in food prices.

“So we try to keep the prices reasonable but with gas prices and food prices going up, it really makes it hard,” said co-owner, Ebony Allen.

Allen and her co-owner, Donald Beck say some items which they used to always have in stock have now doubled in market price. Leading to some things not being on their shelves any longer.

“I would get a case of meat normally for about $250 now I’m around $400. And I don’t want to extend that price to my customers because I still want them to have access to good quality food. So therefore our profits take a dip,” said Allen. “So we take it away from the profits and therefore not overcharge our customers for it,” she added.

To make ends meet, Lynn Street Market has scaled down their grocery section and instead they’re focusing on serving to-go meals.

“We’re surviving right now honestly with our hot buffet and cold buffet. That is what is helping us survive right now,” said Beck.

But until prices go down, both owners are working to stay optimistic.

“We’re surviving and we are hoping and praying that the prices go down so that we can get our stock back up,” said Beck.