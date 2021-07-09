Wanted Amherst man arrested after standoff in Staunton

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – An Amherst man wanted on several warrants was arrested after a three-hour-long standoff on Thursday, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 12:10 p.m., deputies were sent to Motel 6, which is located on 96 Baker Lane in Staunton, to check for a wanted subject and a stolen car.

After authorities arrived and found the stolen Lexus 4-door in the parking lot, they soon determined that 35-year-old Frisco Dale Crews, an Amherst man wanted on numerous warrants out of Amherst County, was inside of room 223.

Deputies tried to get Crews to come out of the room; however, it led to a standoff with Crews refusing to come out.

Authorities report that they had to request assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Negotiators and the S.W.A.T. Team, and after nearly three hours of negotiations, Crews exited the room and was taken into custody at about 3 p.m.

Authorities said no weapons were found and no injuries were reported.

Crews was arrested and transported to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office where the following warrants out of Amherst County were served:

Entering dwelling house, etc., with intent to commit larceny, assault and battery or other felony – one count.

Grand larceny – one count

Trespass after having been forbidden to do so – one count

According to authorities, the investigation into this incident is ongoing.