You can help decide how Roanoke spends nearly $65 million

ROANOKE, Va. – The city of Roanoke is asking for your help on what to do with $64.5 million in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan.

To help get input from the citizens of Roanoke, the city plans to form a citizen advisory committee, the Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel.

The panel will be made up of 36 people and in order to be considered to be a member, residents can apply on the city’s website. Applicants should indicate “Committee” for Type of Appointment, and type in “Star City Strong Recovery and Resiliency Advisory Panel” as their first choice.

Applications are due Friday, July 16 by 5 p.m. City leaders say they’re looking for a diverse group of people to hear from.

“We would really like to hear as well from citizens who own businesses, who are involved in neighborhoods, who represent manufacturing or different parts of the economy, our health care industry, our tourism industry, our recreation industry,” said Roanoke City Council member Joe Cobb.

Ad

The city will also be hosting virtual town hall meetings to receive people’s input. The first meeting will be held Tuesday, July 20, at 12 p.m.