Man wanted for Campbell County church break-in

Authorities are searching for the man in these photos who is wanted for breaking into a Campbell County church

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man they say broke into a Campbell County church on Thursday.

According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into the Lakewood Baptist Church at 2469 Sunburst Road in Evington on Thursday between 6 a.m. and 7:10 a.m.

Authorities said the suspect stole several items and also moved other items to another location within the church, which officers believe was in an effort to come back and pick them up later.

The suspect is described as a white man with several distinct tattoos on his arms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9580.