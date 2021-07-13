Clear icon
Local News

One dead, one arrested after Pittsylvania County shooting

Authorities arrived at the Hurt home to find a man who had been shot and killed

Jeff Williamson
, Digital Content Manager

Montel Oakley
Montel Oakley (Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have arrested the man they believe shot and killed another man this past weekend.

At 12:09 a.m. Sunday, the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 3900 block of Pocket Road in Hurt.

They arrived to find a man who had been shot and killed. Authorities identified the victim as Corey Andrew Moon, of Troutville.

Montel Oakley, who lives at the address where the reported shooting happened, has been arrested and charged with manslaughter.

He is being held without bond in the Pittsylvania County Jail.

This case is still under investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

