Two Southwest Virginia adults face child abuse charges after telling deputies they were smoking meth

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man and woman out of Carroll County are behind bars after they told authorities they were smoking meth while they were caring for a child.

On July 2, members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Twin County Drug Task Force responded to 680 Wolf Pen Ridge Road in the Pipers Gap Community as part of their narcotics investigation.

They arrived at the scene to find 50-year-old David Hodges, of Galax, showing signs of alcohol intoxication.

When they asked Hodges if he had any drugs on him or in the house, he stated there were drugs inside the home he was staying in with 44-year-old Hollie Bedsaul, of Galax, and her child. Hodges then emptied his pockets, revealing a pouch that contained meth.

Authorities then asked Hodges how much he had to drink, and he answered saying he had 12 beers and smoked meth all day as well.

As authorities were speaking to Hodges, a child walked outside the home, leading them to contact Social Services to take the child.

During a search of the home, authorities found a rifle, a bag containing a crystal substance, a glass plate with a white crystal substance and a smoking device.

Hodges was placed under arrest soon after.

Once authorities were able to identify Bedsaul’s vehicle, they were able to stop her and she told them she left the home to get more meth. She also stated she left the child with Hodges after they both had been drinking alcohol and smoking meth all day.

Bedsaul was also arrested because she shared a room with Hodges where the drugs and firearms were found.

Authorities said Hodges was charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II drug, two counts of possession of ammo/firearm as a felon, felony child abuse and public intoxication.

Bedsaul was charged with possession of a schedule II drug, possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule II drug, felony child abuse.

The two both received no bond.