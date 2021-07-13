WSLS 10 Storm Chaser hits Martinsville Speedway for Track Laps for Charity

MARTINSVILLE, Va, – Instead of severe weather, our Storm Chaser was chasing the checkered flag at the Martinsville Speedway this past weekend.

The speedway has hosted many NASCAR legends over the years, and now, the Storm Chaser got the chance to take some laps on the track.

What better way to spend a Saturday night than to bring out your inner Ricky Bobby, except instead of going to Talladega, my daughter Millie and I (and many others) got to try our hand in taking on “The Paperclip.”

“I’m very excited. My husband and I, this is our third time coming, and we absolutely love it every time,” said Anna Berry from Edinburg.

Track Laps for Charity offered fans the chance to drive their personal vehicles around Martinsville’s historic half-mile for a $25 donation.

“We’ve got a lot of people having a great time, and it’s just really cool to see him when they come off the track. They have a bright smile, they’re having a great time,” said Clay Campbell, president of Martinsville Speedway. “We take it for granted. We’re here all the time... Here, you get to go down on a track where all the greats have run and won, so it’s special.”

All proceeds raised benefitted Vet Tix, a non-profit that provides event tickets to their 1.6 million verified veterans, currently serving military members and first responders.

When I asked Campbell how he thought I did around the track, he replied by saying: “You did pretty good,” which I’ll take any day!

Storm Chaser really got a workout this weekend and handled it beautifully.

All who had a need for speed certainly were thrilled to take part in Track Laps for Charity — my little girl and I included.