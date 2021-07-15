Covington girl thanks first responders who saved her life after crash

COVINGTON, Va. – Saying “thank you” in person after a near-death experience.

Life changed for a Covington family Sunday night as they returned home from a lake trip. Their car ran off the road and flipped, trapping the young girl inside.

Little Ezmae had to be flown out by helicopter to Roanoke Memorial to receive treatment, but despite the crash, she and her mom, Nicole, are doing alright.

On Wednesday, she got the chance to thank the first responders who saved her life after the crash.

Crews from several agencies met with her and showed her some of the equipment used in the rescue.

They’re calling the whole experience a true miracle.

“We really don’t know how lucky we are – they really are the difference between life and something else,” said her mother, Nicole Delhooke.

Ezmae had follow-up appointments on Thursday and she said she was nervous to see the doctor but she was feeling much better thanks to her heroes.