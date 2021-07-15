God’s Pit Crew hosting first ever mobile blessing bucket packing event

ALTAVISTA, Va. – The Danville based crisis response team, God’s Pit Crew will be hosting their first-ever mobile blessing bucket packing event Friday

The organization’s blessing buckets are given to victims of natural disasters. The buckets include 26 essential items like toiletries and food.

The mobile unit will be heading to Moore’s Electrical and Mechanical in Altavista who is funding the event.

The packing will begin Friday at 10 a.m. There will be 100 volunteers helping to pack 1,000 blessing buckets.

“It’s a big event, it’s something that we are excited to show to the community and be able to ultimately impact lives with,” said Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Nuckles.

The goal is to begin hosting mobile packing units across the country. If you would like to get involved, you can visit their website.