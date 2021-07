ROANOKE, Va. – If you have children, you may have experienced the struggle of trying to properly install a car seat.

Roanoke Fire-EMS is teaming up with Carilion Children’s safe kids to make sure your child’s safety seat is installed correctly.

These free checks will happen on the third Thursday of each month.

The checks will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Station 6 on Jamison Ave.

You don’t need appointments.