Mary Palmer has been charged with second-degree murder after prosecutors say she shot and killed her husband, who was an officer at New River Regional Jail

A woman is behind bars after prosecutors say she shot and killed her husband, who was an officer at the New River Regional Jail.

According to the Giles County Commonwealth’s Attorney, Bobby Lilly, Mary Palmer is charged with second-degree murder and using a gun to commit a felony.

Investigators say Palmer shot and killed her husband, Sgt. Arthur Woodrow Palmer. Mary Palmer is being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail without bond.