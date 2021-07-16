‘Pulaski County justice continues to stand’: Stephen Epperly’s most recent parole request denied

The latest parole request for the man convicted in the 1980 murder of a Radford University student has been denied, according to Justin Griffith, Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney.
Stephen Epperly is convicted of killing Gina Renee Hall more than 40 years ago. Her body has never been found and Epperly has filed for parole on his life sentence every chance he has gotten. His murder conviction was the first to happen in Virginia without a body.
Before Epperly’s most recent parole board interview in May, Griffith sent two letters to the parole board pleading with the board to not release Epperly.
[‘The only way he should ever leave prison is in a pine box’: Official pleads to keep Stephen Epperly incarcerated]
“I have said it before and I will say it again, the only way he should ever leave prison is in a pine box,” Griffith said in one of the letters.
Below is the letter Griffith sent out on Friday after learning Epperly’s most recent parole request was denied:
“I was notified at 1:46 p.m. today that the Virginia Parole Board has denied this latest parole request for Stephen Epperly. Pulaski County justice continues to stand. Over forty years ago, a jury of his peers recommended he spend the rest of life in prison and today is one step closer to making sure that happens. Mr. Epperly should know by now that as long as I am in office, we will meet him at the gates of parole with a visceral objection. The continued efforts by Gina Hall’s family to make sure she is never forgotten is truly remarkable. We will stand with them any day. The justice that Everett Shockley fought so hard to achieve should never ever be diluted by Stephen Epperly’s release. I am sure Richmond will give him another bid at parole and I am damn sure we will be ready to fight that one as well.”