‘Pulaski County justice continues to stand’: Stephen Epperly’s most recent parole request denied

Gina Renee Hall was murdered in 1980. Her body has never been found. Stephen Epperly is convicted in her death.

The latest parole request for the man convicted in the 1980 murder of a Radford University student has been denied, according to Justin Griffith, Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Stephen Epperly is convicted of killing Gina Renee Hall more than 40 years ago. Her body has never been found and Epperly has filed for parole on his life sentence every chance he has gotten. His murder conviction was the first to happen in Virginia without a body.

Before Epperly’s most recent parole board interview in May, Griffith sent two letters to the parole board pleading with the board to not release Epperly.

“I have said it before and I will say it again, the only way he should ever leave prison is in a pine box,” Griffith said in one of the letters.

Below is the letter Griffith sent out on Friday after learning Epperly’s most recent parole request was denied: