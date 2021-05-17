‘The only way he should ever leave prison is in a pine box’: Offical pleads to keep Stephen Epperly incarcerated

Gina Renee Hall was murdered in 1980. Her body has never been found. Stephen Epperly is convicted in her death.

Justin Griffith, the Commonwealth’s Attorney for Pulaski County, isn’t mining words.

He wants to make sure that Stephen Epperly remains in prison for a 1980 murder and made that clear in two letters he sent to the parole board ahead of Epperly’s parole board interview on Monday.

“He is exactly where he needs to be and he needs to remain there for the rest of his natural life,” Griffith said in one of his letters that he sent to the parole board last month. “Freedom should not now be nor should it ever be an option for him.”

Epperly is convicted of killing Radford University student Gina Renee Hall more than 40 years ago. Her body has never been found and Epperly has filed for parole on his life sentence every chance he has gotten. His murder conviction was the first to happen in Virginia without a body.

“I requested an appointment to meet face to face with the parole board imploring them to listen to my objections and keep him incarcerated until he takes his last breath,” Griffith said. “I have said it before and I will say it again, the only way he should ever leave prison is in a pine box.”

Ad

According to his letter, Griffith plans to bring Everett Shockley to his meeting with the parole board. Shockley was the prosecutor on Epperly’s case.

Griffith and Shockley aren’t alone in their objection to Epperly’s possible parole.