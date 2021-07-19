Woman hospitalized after she led officers on high-speed chase in Roanoke, per VSP

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is in the hospital after authorities said she led officers on a high-speed chase in Roanoke early Monday morning.

Authorities said that a state trooper went to initiate a traffic stop for a reckless driving violation around 12:48 a.m. Monday on I-581 South.

When the trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens, authorities said that the driver sped away and took the Elm Avenue exit before crashing a few minutes later at the intersection of Elm Avenue and Ferdinand Avenue SW.

The driver was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to State Police.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.