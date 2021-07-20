New bridge connects Roanoke River Greenway, creating more recreation opportunities

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke and the City of Salem are bridging the gap on the Roanoke River Greenway.

A new bridge was revealed Tuesday built over Barnhardt Creek. The bridge now connects people with two miles of uninterrupted trails and links Salem and Roanoke through the greenway.

The project cost $800,000, which was made available through grants.

City leaders say they’re happy to connect these two municipalities and offer longer trails for recreational opportunities.

“This provides alternative transportation for folks and it opens up that connection between the jurisdiction. Folks can use this more than a recreational amenity but also getting to and from work, traveling to see friends and neighbors and going about their daily lives,” said Roanoke’s Director of Parks and Recreation, Michael Clark.

Organizers say they are still looking to expand the Roanoke River Greenway.

They say they’re working on adding more miles to the trail this Fall.