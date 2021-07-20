Rockbridge Flooring gives back through ‘Home for Good’

ROANOKE, Va. – Work on this year’s “Home for Good” continues, despite a few COVID-19 related delays.

10 News recently shared that the delays that have impacted the construction industry have also slowed down work on this year’s project.

Work on the home is now scheduled to wrap up in September, several weeks later than originally planned.

On Monday, crews from Rockbridge Flooring Professionals were hard at work installing the flooring inside this year’s home.

Rockbridge Flooring is one of this year’s “Home for Good” sponsors.

They said this is a great way to give back.

“We’ve been in business three years and this is our first year sponsoring the ‘Home for Good,’” said James Higgins with Rockbridge Flooring Professionals. “We’ve had a lot of success in our business and we wanted to give back to the community. I watched Channel 10 News and their coverage of the ‘Home for Good’ for the last several years and it was something we always wanted to do.”

Our “Home for Good” project is happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers.