Town council unanimously approves a $12M hotel to be built in Vinton

VINTON, Va. – A new hotel is one step closer to making its way into the Town of Vinton.

At Tuesday night’s council meeting, the Town of Vinton authorized a purchase agreement with a developer, which will now allow them to begin site planning for the hotel.

Town manager, Richard Peters says this was a project six years in the making and will be a $12 million investment.

He says he believes the revenue the hotel will bring in to Vinton will make it worth it.

“It’s really going to help retain a lot of visitor spending within the town limits. Those revenues can then be turned back into providing services for our residences. fixing streets, updating sidewalks and all those things we do in local government,” said Peters.

The hotel will be located on the corner of First Street and South Pollard Street, right at the edge of Vinton’s downtown area.