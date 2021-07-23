Partly Cloudy icon
Authorities searching for Roanoke woman they say used counterfeit money in Bedford County

33-year-old is wanted on a charge of forgery

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Melissa Ann Parks
Melissa Ann Parks (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 33-year-old woman it believes has been knowingly using fake money.

Investigators are searching for Melissa Ann Parks, of Roanoke, who is wanted on a charge of forging coin or bank notes.

The Sheriff’s Office did not reveal precisely where she allegedly used the money but did say it happened in the south side of the county.

The Sheriff’s Office also did not say how much counterfeit money Parks is believed to have used.

Anyone with information about where she may be is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827.

