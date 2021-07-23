Greater Lynchburg Transit Center proposes schedule change to cut down wait times

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A proposed change to the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company could help reduce wait times.

Routes 3A and 3B would travel in opposite directions once main and church streets are converted to two-way traffic.

Routes 1A and 1B go downtown, near Lynchburg General Hospital, and Langhorne Road. Leaders want to adjust departure times from the station by 30 minutes to improve service to opposite directions.

“What we have found is they’re going to the same section of the city every 30 minutes at the same time, so we’re adjusting that schedule to allow them to go to opposite parts of the city,” said Brian Booth, general manager of the GLTC.

Leaders will host three public information sessions for next week at the Kemper Street Transfer Center. A public hearing and final decision are scheduled for August 4th at the station at 8:30 a.m.