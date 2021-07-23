Partly Cloudy icon
66º
wsls logo

Local News

Tazewell County authorities searching for man they say shot, killed wife

Second victim hospitalized

Samantha Smith, Senior Digital Producer

Tags: Virginia, Crime
David Whitt is wanted for shooting and killing his estranged wife in Tazewell County, according to the sheriff's office
David Whitt is wanted for shooting and killing his estranged wife in Tazewell County, according to the sheriff's office (Tazewell County Sheriff's Office)

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man who shot and killed his wife early Friday morning, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a parking lot on Ball Road in Raven in response to a shooting where David Whitt, 36, shot and killed his estranged wife. Authorities also said he shot another person, 33-year-old Chris Shelton, who is listed as stable at a local hospital.

Authorities said Whitt may be driving a 2017 White Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Virginia tags XAN-1745.

Whitt is still wanted, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.

The Tazewell County Sheriff and Commonwealth’s Attorney release the following information for widest dissemination: In...

Posted by Tazewell County Virginia Sheriff's Office on Friday, July 23, 2021

Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Samantha Smith joined WSLS 10’s award-winning digital team as a digital content producer in July 2018.

email