Tazewell County authorities searching for man they say shot, killed wife

David Whitt is wanted for shooting and killing his estranged wife in Tazewell County, according to the sheriff's office

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are searching for a man who shot and killed his wife early Friday morning, according to the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a parking lot on Ball Road in Raven in response to a shooting where David Whitt, 36, shot and killed his estranged wife. Authorities also said he shot another person, 33-year-old Chris Shelton, who is listed as stable at a local hospital.

Authorities said Whitt may be driving a 2017 White Nissan Frontier pickup truck with Virginia tags XAN-1745.

Whitt is still wanted, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call 911.