Woman hospitalized after hit-and-run crash in Lynchburg

Lynchburg Police are searching for the suspect they say is responsible for a hit-and-run on Fort Ave.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is looking for the person they say is responsible for a hit-and-run crash that sent a woman to the hospital in Lynchburg Friday afternoon.

At about 2:54 p.m., police responded to the 5500 block of Fort Ave for a report of a hit-and-run crash involving two vehicles.

The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene, going down West View Drive, according to authorities.

Police said the suspect’s vehicle is a maroon four-door Chevy Silverado with tinted windows, blacks rims, a short truck bed and damage to the left side of the vehicle behind the doors.

A woman involved in the crash was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Officer Lucy at 434-455-6047.