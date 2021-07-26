Man dead after fatal Pittsylvania County crash

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Authorities said a man is dead after a fatal crash in Pittsylvania County last week.

The accident happened on July 22 at 8:50 p.m. on Route 726/Ringold Depot Road at the intersection with Route 968/Sandy Creek Church Road, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said a 2010 Kia Sedona was going West on Route 726 when it ran off the right side of the road, went down an embankment and hit a tree.

The driver, Andrew Henderson, 46, of Ringold was taken to SOVAH Health in Danville where he later died, according to State Police.

Authorities said Henderson was not wearing a seatbelt and he was ejected from his car, and the crash remains under investigation.