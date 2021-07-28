Partly Cloudy icon
Bedford County’s Pack the Bus event provides school supplies to students

You can also donate supplies at Walmart the first weekend of August

Tim Harfmann, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

BEDFORD, Va. – As you get your kids’ school supplies ahead of the year, Bedford County officials want your help Packing the Bus with school supplies.

School leaders partnered with the Department of Social Services for the event outside of the Walmart on Route 460 in Bedford.

The goal is to load the school bus with donated supplies, everything from notebooks to pencils and crayons.

If you couldn’t make it Wednesday, the store manager said you can donate supplies during the first weekend of August—which is Walmart’s back-to-school, tax-free weekend.

Leaders say items they need most include earbuds, pencil cases and binders.

