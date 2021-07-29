Partly Cloudy icon
‘This is our second home’: New Jersey volunteers spend week supporting Roanoke Habitat, ‘Home for Good’

Each year First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen hosts a youth mission trip to the Star City

Brittny McGraw, Anchor

ROANOKE, Va. – This year’s “Home for Good” project is nearing the finish line as WSLS 10 News builds a home in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors and volunteers.

This week, a group visiting from New Jersey has returned to the area to help at the “Home for Good” site and three other Habitat sites.

Each year, First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen hosts a youth mission trip to the Star City to partner with Habitat. This year marks the 10th anniversary of the annual trip.

“We are excited every year to come back here, and I hope this is a relationship for another ten years because it really is the best fit for everyone. This is our second home,” said Rev. Justin Karmann of First Presbyterian Church of Metuchen.

Eric Davideit, a rising college freshman, said this is his third mission trip to Roanoke. He said the experience has allowed him to learn new skills and give back to the Roanoke community.

“It just builds the community and the end result is just so worth it and it makes you feel great when you go home,” Davideit said.

Habitat said it is this volunteerism and community engagement, from near and far, that is essential to Habitat’s mission to build affordable housing in the Roanoke Valley.

This year’s “Home for Good” project is scheduled to wrap up in September.

