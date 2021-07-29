Local bridal shop participates in wedding gown giveaway to thank everyday heroes

FOREST, Va. – From COVID-19 frontline healthcare workers to military members and first responders, there are brides that have sacrificed so much for our country. To say thank you, Brides Across America is partnering with Ashley Grace Bridal in Forest to give away free wedding gowns to those brides.

Appointments for the giveaway are from Aug. 3 to Aug. 8. There are still openings, but before you make the call you have to meet qualifications, then register online. Click here for directions. There is also a $50 tax-deductible registration fee.

Not from the Forest area? Brides from any location can be eligible if they meet the following qualifications.

Qualifications include:

Engaged and planning a wedding within the next 18 months

You or your fiancé is either active duty military or a veteran within the past five years

You or your fiancé are a first responder in the front line of harms way. The list of qualifying first responders include: EMT/Paramedic Firefighter Police Officer Correctional Officer

A hospital-employed bride who helped in the COVID-19 pandemic which means you are either: a COVID nurse a COVID doctor a COVID patient care technician



You must provide a valid work ID or official letter of service.

Ashley Grace Bridal manager, Nickki Rivers, told 10 News this is their third year participating. Along with the free gown, Ashley Grace Bridal will give each bride a special t-shirt and discounts on accessories to complete their wedding day look.

Ad

“It’s such a warm feeling for us to be able to show our appreciation and our love in a tangible way. It’s important to our owners here and to our staff to just convey that message that we are thrilled to have an opportunity to do it,” said Rivers.

Once registered online, use your confirmation number to book an appointment with Ashley Grace Bridal.

There are Brides Across America giveaways happening across the country, click here for a look at the list of events. If you want to donate your wedding dress, click here.