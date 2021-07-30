Man in custody after hourlong standoff near Lynchburg Airport

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in custody after an hourlong standoff with police near the Lynchburg Airport, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Police say at about 9 p.m. they responded to the Hobby Lobby parking lot on Wards Road for the report of a man with a gun.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man led them on a chase to the airport.

We were told that police were in a standoff with him for more than an hour before they took him into custody. During that hour, all entrances to the airport were closed.

While officers say he threatened them with a knife, they report that after investigation, they did not locate a firearm.

VSP and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the incident.

Authorities say they are happy it ended peacefully.

