Firearms, a banjo and oars: What makes Appomattox’s ‘Love’ sign so special

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – One thing to do while you’re in Appomattox County is to check out the unique Love sign.

Across Virginia, there are nearly 300 of them; however, this one depicts the rich history of the county.

The firearms and cannonballs on the letter “L” represent the laying of arms during the civil war.

The “O” is made up of a banjo because county-native Joel Sweeney added the 5th string to the instrument, modifying it to what it is today.

The two oars in the letter “V” symbolize the recreation and state parks and the “E” symbolizes the county becoming a hub when the railroad arrived in 1854.

“As a matter of fact, Appomattox Court House Village really disappeared in the late 1800s and became the Village of Apomattox where the railroad station is currently located,” explained Appomattox Tourism Committee Chairman Don Jones.

If you would like to check out the sign, you’ll find it in Courtland Festival Park.