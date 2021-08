Boy seriously hurt after being shot in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A child is in the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in Roanoke Monday evening.

Roanoke police responded to a home in the 1600 block of Queen Ann Drive SE for reports of a shooting that happened at about 5:40 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a boy under 10 years old suffering from a serious gunshot wound. He was later transported to the hospital for his injuries.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.