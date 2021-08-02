Lynchburg man charged with hate crime after attacking 19-year-old

STAUNTON, Va. – A Lynchburg man is in jail after attacking another man who he targeted with a racial slur, police said.

Police said a group of demonstrators in downtown Staunton were confronted by 41-year-old Robbie Lee Kirby Jr., of Lynchburg, who uttered a racial slur before striking a 19-year-old Black man in the head. According to police, the demonstrators have been active for weeks in Staunton and Augusta County.

The Staunton Police Department said Cortez Nathan was the victim of the attack.

Authorities said that Kirby had been free on bond after being charged in July with malicious wounding, but he is now facing a hate crime charge.

Kirby is charged with assault and battery resulting in injury based on race, which police said is considered a felony hate crime.

He is being held without bond at the Middle River Regional Jail.