Two new grants coming to Roanoke to combat gun violence among school-age children

Two new grants coming to Roanoke to combat gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. – New grants are coming to the City of Roanoke to combat gun violence.

During Monday’s joint city council and Roanoke City School Board meeting, two grants were revealed in hopes of preventing youth violence. One is the Gun Violence Intervention Program Grant and the other is the Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment. The intervention grant will allow the city and school district to hire a gang violence coordinator to work over a two-year period in hopes of combating violence among school-age children.

“This is exciting, exciting that there will be an employee just working on this solely, and how fortunate we are to get the grant,” said Roanoke City School Board Chair Lutheria Smith.

City leaders are asking for people to fill out the Youth and Gang Violence Community Assessment so they can get a wide range of opinions.

The assessment can be found by contacting the city.