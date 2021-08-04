GO Fest moving to downtown Roanoke to help local businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – Go Fest is only a few months away from welcoming thousands of people to the Roanoke Valley and organizers are making some major changes to the annual outdoor festival.

The event, which is typically held at River’s Edge Park, will now be moving to downtown Roanoke this year.

To make all the beloved outdoor activities work downtown, organizers say they will be closing off streets. The weekend of the event, October 15-17, Franklin Road will be closed as well as other parts of downtown in order to make room for the activities like bike riding, rock climbing and many others.

Organizers say they moved the event downtown to help draw in more foot traffic for businesses that are still struggling from the effects of the pandemic.

“We had an opportunity to relocate the festival this year and we chose downtown and it’s been kind of a fun process moving everything downtown and reimagining what the festival can look like,” said Roanoke Outside Foundation event manager, Kait Pedigo.

Some events will take place inside of Elmwood Park, like live music at the amphitheater. Find more information about Go Fest, here.