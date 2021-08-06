Here are school supplies drives, giveaways you can support to help children in need

There are local families who just can’t afford school supplies right now and need the community’s support.

In Franklin County, the public school district reached out to United Way of Roanoke Valley to get extra help for its students. Now, at various Franklin County businesses, you’ll find boxes that have “Pack the Bus” flyers on them with a list of supplies.

Here’s what the flyer looks like:

United Way of Roanoke Valley is collecting school supplies for Franklin County Public Schools. (Copyright 2021 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

Drop-off locations include:

Carter Bank & Trust

Franklin Finance Company, Inc. in Rocky Mount

NewBold Corporation

YMCA Essig Center in Rocky Mount

Franklin Glass in Rocky Mount

Haywood’s Jewelers Inc. in Rocky Mount

The Franklin Center for Advanced Learning & Enterprise in Rocky Mount

Verizon inside Kroger

Kroger in Rocky Mount

Dollar General on Pell Avenue in Rocky Mount

Mango’s Bar & Grill in Moneta

Movement Mortgage in Moneta

Capps Home Building Center in Moneta

Glade Hill Minute Market in Glade Hill

There will be a big celebration where you can drop off items on Friday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Franklin County High School.

Alisha Childress, vice president of resource development at United Way of Roanoke Valley, is hoping people will take the time during this tax-free weekend to think of others.

“With COVID, a lot of inequities and challenges were really highlighted and we want to make sure that no child and family goes without as far as what their needs are in the public school setting,” said Childress.

If you want to help out Roanoke, Roanoke County Salem and Craig County school districts, you can drop off supplies at Walmart locations across the Roanoke Valley.

Rescue Mission is also taking donations for its “Back 2 School Blast” until Friday, Aug. 6.

Additionally, there are several organizations working to provide school supplies to those in need.

Johnson Health Center serves Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Bedford and Campbell and has given out more than 3,000 backpacks filled with supplies since 2015.

Lynchburg holds drive-thru back-to-school care fair

In 2020, the health center gave out more than 530 bags. This year, the goal is to change the lives of another 600 kids on Saturday, Aug. 7 for its National Health Center Week initiative.

The drive-thru “Back to School Care Fair” will be at Lynchburg Women’s and Pediatric Health Services, on 2402 Atherholt Road, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. All you have to do is make sure that the kid in need of the school supplies is in the car during the event.

Taylor Cook, associate director of patient engagement and outreach, plans the event annually. She said the kids love it and parents are always excited and grateful.

“Last year, we actually had a family send us a video after the event. It’s one of my favorite responses we’ve had, but the child was in the backseat, they were in a car seat. They were a little bit younger and they were so excited to get the backpack and to open it up and to pull out the supplies and to see what was in the bag. They got to pick their own color,” Cook said.

On Saturday, One Community One Voice will also have a school supply giveaway during their back-to-school event at Riverfront Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lynchburg.

In addition, Lexington Police will have a backpack giveaway during their back-to-school event on Saturday, Aug. 14 at Richardson Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.