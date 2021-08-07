Lynchburg Police searching for suspect in connection to two separate robberies

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to two separate robberies that happened within the last two days.

This comes after the man reportedly robbed the Bank of America Friday afternoon at about 3:36 p.m. Authorities report that he stole an unknown amount of money from an employee before running away.

On Saturday at about 11:24 a.m., police were sent to the Wells Fargo at 3408 Candlers Mountain Road for a report of an attempted armed robbery involving the same suspect.

Authorities told us that he left without any money.

Officers described the suspect as a man in his late 50s or early 60s who is 6 feet, 3 inches tall.

Anyone who may have captured video of the suspect on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6065 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Additionally, anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Davis at 434-455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.