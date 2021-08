Crews respond to early morning fire in Botetourt County.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Fire crews responded to a fire in Botetourt County early Saturday morning.

Authorities report that the fire happened around 2 a.m. in Glen Wilton. No injuries were reported.

Iron Gate Volunteer Fire & Rescue posted on Facebook about the fire:

Tonight at approximately 2:01 am Company 1 along with Company 2,8,9 and Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS was... Posted by Iron Gate Volunteer Fire & Rescue on Saturday, August 7, 2021

No word on what started the fire.