Roanoke City temporarily closes Washington Park Pool due to COVID-19 exposure

The pool will reopen Monday, Aug. 9

Lindsey Kennett, Reporter

Roanoke City's Washington Park Pool will be closed August 7th and 8th to do a deep cleaning after a COVID-19 exposure.
Roanoke City's Washington Park Pool will be closed August 7th and 8th to do a deep cleaning after a COVID-19 exposure. (WSLS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City is closing Washington Park Pool this weekend to do a deep cleaning after a COVID-19 exposure.

The City posted on Facebook:

“Due to a COVID exposure, Washington Park Pool will be closed today, 8/7, and tomorrow, 8/8. There is no risk of exposure, but out of an abundance of caution, we will be conducting a deep cleaning of the facility. We plan to reopen on Monday, 8/9.

We encourage folks who want to swim to visit Fallon Park Pool. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your understanding as we work to keep our citizens and staff healthy.”

