Blue Ridge Nightmares haunted attraction to frighten Roanoke this Halloween season

ROANOKE, Va. – Hollywood-style scares are coming to the star city this Halloween season.

Center in the Square will transform a giant warehouse in Southeast Roanoke (1910 9th Street) into a Halloween-themed attraction.

Blue Ridge Nightmares haunted attraction will have its own town filled with characters and specific attractions for thrill-seekers. A lot of what you’ll experience – the buildings and stories — on the haunted self-guided tour will reflect the history of Roanoke.

It is being called “Roanoke’s newest, ultimate terrifying experience with over 40,000 square feet of fear!”

Anthony Giordano, an NYC and Hollywood special FX artist, is the mastermind behind the attraction. He has worked on projects like ‘A Quiet Place 2′ and the live-action ‘Scooby Doo’ movies.

“Expect the unexpected. We are trying to think outside the box as best we can and make things that people haven’t seen at a haunted house,” said Giordano. “I don’t buy many things. I make everything from scratch or I use antiques and retrofit them into things I want them to do.”

“Not So Scary” matinee sessions will be offered for a lighter and behind-the-scenes experience. These are on Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

“Just be prepared not to expect people jumping out in your face. It’s going to be a little different than what people think a haunted house should be. That’s not just from me. It’s from what other people within the community have seen…it’s very different,” said Giordano.

The event will be held every weekend in October

Pre-sale tickets are available at www.centerinthesquare.org.