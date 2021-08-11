It’s PSL season! Fall items return to Dunkin’ next week

Partly Cloudy icon
The new autumn menu will hit stores by Aug. 18

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

It may be hot and humid in Virginia, but Dunkin’ is ready for scarves, leaves piles and, of course, pumpkin spice lattes.

Dunkin’ is bringing back its new fall menu to locations nationwide by Aug. 18.

This autumn season’s lineup includes lots of pumpkin-flavored items like a new pumpkin cream cold brew and a pumpkin spice latte, as well as new pumpkin-flavored donuts, muffins and munchkins.

For those who don’t like coffee, there will also be new apple cranberry and coconut refresher drinks.

Fall officially starts this year on Sept. 22.

