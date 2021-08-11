Salem superintendent announces retirement after dedicating 30 years to the city’s schools

Wednesday Siebert announced he would be retiring at the end of September after three decades of service in the school division

SALEM, Va – For Superintendent Alan Seibert, members of Salem City Schools are like family.

“Whether I was a new husband or a new father, this community, and the colleagues I’ve served within all the schools in this division have just loved on my family, and it means a lot when your closest relative is many hours away,” Salem City Superintendent Alan Seibert said.

On Wednesday, Siebert announced he would be retiring at the end of September after three decades of service in the school division.

“You know when it’s time, and it is time for me personally, this is an ideal opportunity for my family and it’s also time for the school division,” Seibert said.

During his time, Siebert helped the school system expand to new heights and reach new standards.

“Having had 30 years here, I’ve had the privilege to teach and lead multiple generations of the same families we have people teaching and leadership positions that I taught when they were students in Salem High School. It’s really fun to see young people grow up,” Seibert said.

And while the next step is still not clear, Seibert says he will remain committed to making the Salem community better in every way he can.

“I’m looking forward to an opportunity to continue to be engaged, continue to serve. Salem is our home,” Seibert said.

Seibert’s last day will be September 30.