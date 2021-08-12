Family of NASCAR’s Wendell Scott to appear on ‘Family Feud’ next week

The Scott family on the set of Family Feud: Disney Edition

The family of a Danville legend will be competing on national television next week.

In the 1960s, Wendell Scott became the first African American to win a NASCAR race at the sport’s highest level.

On Monday, five members of his family will be competing on a Disney-themed episode of “Family Feud,” hosted by Steve Harvey.

In the Disney/Pixar movie “Cars 3,” a character loosely based on Wendell Scott, River Scott, was featured as an anthropomorphic car.

Scott family competing on Family Feud: Disney Edition (Fremantle)

Husband and wife Warrick and Chinique Scott, brother Frank Scott Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, sister Danyna Jackson, of Cary, North Carolina, and cousin Terry Davis Jr., of Atlanta, will be representing the Scott family in the episode.

The Disney-themed episode marks the release of the Family Feud: Disney Edition board game.

The themed episodes won’t just have Disney surveys, you can also expect some of your favorite Disney characters to stop by and cheer on contestants.

Not only can the families win a new car and $100,000, but the winning family will also celebrate Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary in person with a five-day/four-night stay at the Walt Disney World Resort complete with theme park tickets.

Good luck Scott family!! We’re rooting for you!