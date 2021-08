Hollins Road is closed after a tractor-trailer and train collide in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – A road is closed in Roanoke after an incident involving a tractor-trailer and a train Thursday evening in Roanoke.

It happened on Norfolk Ave SE and Hollins Road NE, near the Tinker Creek Transfer Station.

Roanoke Police said no injuries were reported in the incident.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area in the meantime.

